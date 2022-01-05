Kapil Sharma has finally shared the teaser of his Netflix stand-up comedy titled ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ on his social media handles. In the teaser, he can be seen talking about his controversial tweets from the past and his reason behind the same will leave in splits. Scroll below to watch the promo.

For those of you who follow Kapil on Twitter would know, he has tweeted quite a few controversial tweets in the past which hasn’t gone down well with the netizens and he has received backlash for the same.

Sharing the teaser of Kapil Sharma’s upcoming stand-up comedy act, Netflix India wrote, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! @Kapilsharma is coming to Netflix with a brand new stand up special 😱 ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ arrives on January 28, only on Netflix!!”

Later they shared the first promo of the act with a caption that read, “Shaadi se dar nahi lagta sahab, tweet se lagta hai! @Kapilsharma’s standup special, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

During the act, Kapil talks about his controversial tweet and says, “Main aaj dil khol ke ye batana chahta hoon, jitne bhi tweets se maine controversy ki, wo saare mere nahi the… kuch Jack Daniels ke the…kuch Johnny Walker ke the…halaki, kuch kuch to absolut mere the…par phir bhi chhoti chhoti baaton ke liye aap artist ko Black Label…black list nahi kar sakte na…”

Haha, ‘I’m Not Done Yet’ is going to be absolutely entertaining we feel.

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s stand-up comedy teaser? Tell us in the comments below.

