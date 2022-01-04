We can all agree that The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the funniest and most entertaining talk shows in the Indian television industry. Starring Kapil Sharma as the host, the show brings in many celebrities who have a fun time between the show’s skits. Recently a new promo for the show’s new episode was released which featured the host along with actress Sunny Leone and singer Mika Singh.

Advertisement

Read on to know what the upcoming episode of the most famous and loved talk show holds for us!

Advertisement

The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Show will feature actress Sunny Leone and Punjabi singer Mika Singh along with singer Shaarib Sabri and Toshi Sabri. The promo starts with Sunny and Mika’s entry which follows a hilarious moment between the actress and the comedian host.

On arriving, Kapil Sharma tells Sunny Leone that it has been a long time since he has seen her to which Sunny replied by saying, “I know, aap mujhe call nahi karte. Hi bhi nahi bolte. Kuch nahi (I know, you don’t call me. Don’t even say Hi to me).” The reply left everyone in splits.

Well, Kapil did not back down as he came back at Sunny with a hilarious response of his own. He said, “Maine tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki (I got married waiting for your phone number).”

Isn’t he just the funniest?!

Meanwhile, Sunny is been facing a lot of heat after her latest music video Madhuban was released on Youtube. The reason behind the backlash from people is that the song hurts Hindu sentiments. It also stated that people are against the song and want it removed from Youtube as it disrespects the Hindu Goddess Radha.

Replying to the heat falling upon the song, Saregama Music company said, “In light of recent feedback and respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics and name of the song ‘madhuban…’. The new song will replace the old across all platforms over the next three days.”

Are you excited to see Sunny Leone and Mika Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Couple Dilip Joshi & Disha Vakani’s Dancing Video Goes Viral; Upset Netizens Go, “Please Daya Bhabi Ko Vapis Lao”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube