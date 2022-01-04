Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a lot of changes in its cast. From Palak Sidhwani replacing Nidhi Bhanushali to Sunayana Fozdar stepping in the shoes of Neha Mehta, the show has kept going on. But if there’s one character that has been irreplaceable, that is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. And we’re sure Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal misses him the most!

Dayaben in TMKOC was special for so many reasons. She was a package of entertainment all by herself. From her silly questions to her ‘Hey Maa Mataji’, that is one character fans still want back. Disha left the show back in 2017 owing to maternity leave but never returned.

An old video of Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi is now going viral. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah duo is rehearsing a romantic dance performance. The duo is dancing to the tunes of Ek Din Aap Hume Mil Jayenge from the film, Yes Boss.

One could witness a choreographer perfecting their dance moves in the video. But do our Jethalal and Dayaben really need one? Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani’s chemistry has always been fan favourite and this video has only left us asking for more.

The video was shared on Instagram by a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan club. Viewers were quick to bombard the comment section with praises for their favourite Jodi.

A user wrote, “Plz daya bhabi ko vapas lao ye jodi tho superhit he”

Another shared, “Miss them.”

A user commented, “Them” with a heart and an upset emoticon.

“My whole heart,” wrote another.

Check out the viral video below:

We hope Disha Vakani returns to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah someday!

