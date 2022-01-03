Television actor Amit Bhatt is well known for his role as Champaklal Gada in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For 13 years he played the role of Jhetalal’s father and had been a mentor to Gokuldham Society. Now the latest picture of him is going viral on social media.

The actor has been quite active on social media. Often he shares pictures of himself with his family. Now he shared a picture with his wife on the occasion of the new year and it is going viral on social media.

In the picture, Amit Bhatt can be seen sitting on a tree and his wife Kruti is seen sitting on his lap. While the couple looked beautiful, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couldn’t bear the thought of him being with another woman.

TMKOC star’s post is filled with comments from fans. One of the fan wrote, “Bapuji masti nai😂😂” while another user commented, “Chacha ji 🤘Rock madhavi bhabhi shocked😱😂😂😂” A third user wrote, “Madhvi bhabhi be like 👉 thukra ke mere pyar tera 😂.”

Another user left a comment, “Are baapu gg jethiya ne dekh liya to kya souchega wo😮.ye dekh kr ek jalebi extra kha jaayega” Take a look at the post and some hilarious comments below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger. The actress got into an argument with another challenger Vishal Singh. Talking to ETimes TV, Singh said, “I and Munmun got a taste of the Bigg Boss house as we got into a disagreement. When we were sitting and watching the task which the contestants were doing we had a slight disagreement. I feel when we sit and judge the contestants we don’t really understand their psyche. We were sitting in a room and we had a disagreement over something. I feel the atmosphere also hits you really strongly.”

Vishal Singh further said, “I was calming myself down saying if I utter 4 other things, the issue will turn into something else and might get out of hand. The same was from her side also. We were not fighting, it was a disagreement because when there are two strong opinionated people there will be a clash. All of us, including myself, can be a very good contestant for Bigg Boss.”

