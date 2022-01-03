Bigg Boss 15 makers came up with a rare twist when they made 4 challengers enter the ‘fake house.’ This is an aggressive effort from the creators to have another contestant enter the Ticket To Finale after the number of times the tasks have been annulled. Currently, only Rakhi Sawant is the VIP inside the house.

Yesterday, we saw television members – Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh enter the house as challengers. All the four celebrities are staying at the ‘fake house’ where they’re pretending to do tasks on camera and challenging the real housemates. Not to forget that these 4 members currently own the Ticket to Finale and it is the task for BB15 housemates to win it from them.

Yesterday, we saw how the Bigg Boss 15 challengers were seeing the housemates perform tasks on a TV. Each of these challengers was low-key favouring their favourite members. Now, Vishal Singh has revealed that he got into an argument with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta.

Vishal Singh revealed to ETimes TV, “I and Munmun got a taste of the Bigg Boss house as we got into a disagreement. When we were sitting and watching the task which the contestants were doing we had a slight disagreement. I feel when we sit and judge the contestants we don’t really understand their psyche. We were sitting in a room and we had a disagreement over something. I feel the atmosphere also hits you really strongly.”

He continued, “I was calming myself down saying if I utter 4 other things, the issue will turn into something else and might get out of hand. Same was from her side also. We were not fighting, it was a disagreement because when there are two strong opinionated people there will be a clash. All of us, including myself, can be a very good contestant for Bigg Boss.”

Raise your hand if you want to see Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh, Surbhi Chandna, and Akanksha Puri in Bigg Boss 16. We’re totally rooting for it!

