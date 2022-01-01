After all the fights and arguments, Bigg Boss 15 contestants celebrated New Year in the last night’s episode with great lineups of singers, dancers and actors. Salman Khan shot for the special episode with great enthusiasm but looks like netizens aren’t too happy with the outcome. As fans of the show have bashed the host and episode left, right and centre for telecasting the most disappointing and boring.

Artists such as Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty, Shekhar Ravjiani, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair and more guests graced the Weekend on Vaar with the superstar.

During the special New Year celebration, Shekhar came on Bigg Boss 15 to promote his latest single. While Shweta Tiwari’s daughter celebrated the success of her music video Bijli Bijli. Later Salman Khan made a revelation that Palak was the assistant in his last release Antim. On the other hand, Siddharth and Jannat promoted their song Wallah Wallah, while everyone grooved on Malik’s songs.

Although it was such a star-studded episode, without any arguments or bashing by Salman Khan, netizens weren’t too pleased with the New Year celebration as they called it disappointing and boring. Fans of Bigg Boss 15 even called out the makers for all the unnecessary promotions.

A user wrote, “Never seen such a BORING NEW YEAR EPISODE in the History of Bigg Boss 15 .What the hell was it exactly??And Why the VC for Shamita only? That’s totally Unfair,” another wrote, “Highly boring episode @BiggBoss Last year’s new party was so good. At least for your viewers show us the contestants not the outsiders. WKV has now become a joke. Isse acha aaj ek normal episode rkh dete,” a third user wrote, “Before everybody starts with the favoritism narrative n ruins the moment look like the family week is cancelled and everybody will get video calls from family Sooner Or Later throughout the week. Also the channel has clearly made her call first and on d WKW for TRP.”

I think #BiggBoss15 makers editing team ne New year celebration me jayada hi Nasha kar liya kya bakwas #WKW tha . bakwas editing camera angles bhi bakwas the .so boring episode

Happy New Year#RashamiDesai you pure heart 💖 lots of love your natural audience#Rashamians pic.twitter.com/X7ESV7RUfT — mahesh rai (@maheshrai286) December 31, 2021

KIYA BORING SEASON HAI KOI MZA NHI AYA AJ KY NEW YEAR EPISODE MAI😒 disappointed #ColorsTV #BiggBoss15 — Asim🙊 (@Asimaliiyy) December 31, 2021

Man I hate all these promotions & guests appearance on #WeekendKaVaar

Pls give screen time to contestants more !#PratikSehajpal #BBKingPratik#Biggboss15 #Biggboss — Tripti Raj 🌜 (@TriptiRaj_22) December 31, 2021

Highly boring episode @BiggBoss

Last year's new party was so good. Atleast for your viewers show us the contestants not the outsiders. WKV has now become a joke. Isse acha aaj ek normal episode rkh dete. #BiggBoss15 #KaranKundrra #TejaswwiPrakash #TejRan — Aayushi Agarwal (@Aayushi84165093) December 31, 2021

Before everybody starts with the favoritism narrative n ruins the moment look like the family week is cancelled and everybody will get video calls from family Sooner Or Later throughout the week. Also the channel has clearly made her call first and on d WKW for TRP.#BiggBoss15 — Meg🦋 (@Meggy1517) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the celebration in Bigg Boss 15 house isn’t over yet as Dharmendra, Haarsh Limbachiya, Bharti Singh and many more artist will be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on tonight’s episode.

