Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra affectionately called as PaHira by all the fans are the talk of the town for their cute and mushy pictures and their recent pictures of their Dubai vacation are making all of us desperately go on a vacation. The duo who bonded really well in BB13 has continued to entertain their fans and has kept the bond intact.

Talking about ringing the new years eve in Dubai, Mahira says “I will be shooting with Paras in Dubai this year, so it will be a working vacation for me as well as Paras”. While Paras adds “Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities and ringing the new years eve here is a blessing in disguise plus we will be working throughout so what else can I ask for?”

Looking back at the year, Mahira Sharma retrospects and acknowledges the fact that the year has taught everyone a lot and has made each one of us mentally stronger. She says “The year has surely made us much more mentally stronger. And work wise also I would love to do some great author backed roles as my work kept on delaying because of the pandemic”

While Paras Chhabra says “The year has been a great roller coaster ride, We lost, we cried, we laughed but above all we emerged stronger. The year has surely made us much more stronger” they concluded.

