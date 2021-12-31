Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar witnesses a lot of promotional activities with Salman Khan. This New Year’s special is going to be no different as Palak Tiwari will be gracing the show to promote her song Bijlee Bijlee. The promos are out and mother Shweta Tiwari has an unmissable reaction. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Shweta is a huge name in the Television world. From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, the actress has come a long way but the craze for her is still the same. But it didn’t help daughter Palak much as she revealed that her mother doesn’t have many connections in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari will be making her big Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Apart from that, the actress has been enjoying a lot of limelight post the success of her music video, Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Owing to the same, she recently reached Bigg Boss 15 for promotions!

Bigg Boss 15 makers have shared the latest promo where Palak Tiwari could be seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan. The duo danced to the tunes of Bijlee Bijlee. The video also showcases the newbie requesting the host to reenact her favourite dialogue ‘Uui maa’ from Andaz Apna Apna.

Shweta Tiwari was a proud mother who took to her Instagram stories and shared the promo. She captioned it, “Uuuiiiii Maa! Can’t wait to watch it..!!!!”

Have a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari will be sharing the screen space with Arbaaz Khan, Vivek Oberoi (who is also a co-producer) and Mallika Sherawat in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It is indeed a promising project to mark debut with. Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Lovebites, Reveals Who Gave It To Her – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube