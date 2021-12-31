Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan grabbed many eyeballs ever since they came together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In no time, their characters Naira and Kartik became fan favourites and they were allegedly in a relationship but never shared anything in public. As their track in the show came to an end a few months back, recently an article went viral about the two, which reportedly claimed that she’s finding it difficult to move on from her relationship.

However, the actress has now reacted to the article and debunked all the false information; she went on to clarify her stance and claimed the news was ‘misleading,’ along with this, she even announced her upcoming project with her YRKKH co-star.

Sharing the screenshot of the article Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi wrote, “The recent article about me has been misleading in many ways. A lot has been mentioned in the article but in an unorganized manner which has changed the totality of the news article and has been duly picked up and again misquoted by various media portals. Just want to say everything is good and happy in my life and for all the Kiara fans, here’s announcing Mohsin and my next association very very soon..so stay tuned everyone”.

Shivangi Joshi further explained what she exactly meant to say, the actress wrote, “I said it’s hard to “MOVE ON” from my then character Naira. I said “Time kaam milte hai toh mil nahi paate” for the team of Yeh Rishta and again not for anyone specific. I said about relationship and breakups in general when I was asked and once again it was not for anyone specific.”

“The article also mentions ‘Joshi asked to skip the question’. Well yes, I did because that interview was not supposed to be a personal one but a feature story on 2nd season of hit shows. It was never meant to be a personal life-based interview and I think the journalist should have respected that, either should not have asked or atleast should not have published ‘asking to skip a question bit. Integrity matters in any profession!!” she added.

Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2 as a grown-up Anandi. On the other hand, Mohsin Khan has been part of several music videos.

