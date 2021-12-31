As much as Bigg Boss makes the headlines for its fights, arguments, love affairs and more, the reality show has also been spoken about when it comes to discussing paranormal activities. While we all know about Rakhi Sawant’s ghostly persona Julie from BB14, did you know the house actually has a ghost roaming around? Rajiv Adatia spills the beans.

In a recent chat- post exiting the controversial game show, Rajiv got candid about many things, including experiencing paranormal activities inside the house. Read on to know all he had to say.

While conversing with ETime recently, Rajiv Adatia got candid about the scary paranormal incident(s) he experienced inside the house. The now-eliminated contestant said, “I’ve seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. I was sh*t scared of seeing it. I refused to sleep inside the house.”

Continuing further, Rajiv Adatia added, “Umar Riaz, I, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, were inside and suddenly Nishant and I both stood up because we saw a small girl inside the house. We were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past us, I am telling you it is not a joke, there is a ghost inside the house.”

The eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant continued, “I’ve seen it twice and it also came on live feed. Umar, Nishant, Pratik, we had goosebumps, we were that scared after the incident. I would see shadows every day, but this time Nishant, Pratik, Umar and I actually saw a small girl passing by us.”

While Rajiv Adatia is no longer in the race to lift the trophy, the former model is hoping either his rakhi sister Shamita Shetty or good friend Umar Riaz win Bigg Boss 15.

