Anita Hassanandani earned massive fame with her portrayal as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. There was something even about her negative character that viewers fell in love with. The streak continued with Naagin, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and Nach Baliye. The actress then took a maternity break.

Advertisement

It was back in October 2020 that Anita announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a heart-melting video with husband Rohit Reddy. The couple welcomed their son, Aarav in February 2021 and the actress decided to take a break from social media.

Advertisement

As New Year’s is around the corner, most celebrities are jetting off to unknown locations for a vacation. From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra – we saw B’Town couples at the airport in complementing attires. The latest one adding to the list are Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy.

Anita Hassanandani was dressed in a blue and white striped T-shirt dress. Rohit Reddy, on the other hand, opted for a casual grey outfit. The duo was spotted with little munchkin Aarav as they headed for departure. Netizens weren’t impressed with the look opted by the Naagin actress and began trolling her in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Arre aapne niche kuch nhi pehna hai.. Bhul gye Kia”

Another commented, “Ye bhi pant 👖 pehna bhool gai”

A viewer wrote, “Mtlb kuch b pehn lo use fashion ka naam dedo…asa lgra h jse kisi ki shirt pehnli ho”

Many even trolled Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy for enjoying vacations amid rising cases of Covid.

“Corona 3rd wave trailer dekhte hi sab holidays per baago india chod ke…. Gareeb medium class common man bas dekh lenge humare desh ko aap log nikalo sab bahar enjoy trip,” a commented read.

Another wrote, “COVID leke ayenge yeh sab 😡 are all these actors insane sabko ghumna hai when it’s time to stay home!!!!! Cases are multiplying and these people are inspiring others to go vacations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Shefali Jariwala & Parag Tyagi Gets Brutally Trolled For Kissing In Public, Netizen Say, “Acting Bhi Seekh Lo…Chumbandev”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube