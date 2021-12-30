Trolling and criticising public figures have become a regular thing now, whatever a celebrity does, it grabs netizens attention and for some reason everyone starts talking about them. Similarly, Shefali Jariwala popularly known as Kaanta Laga girl was recently spotted in Mumbai Airport with Husband Parag Tyagi, who came to drop her off. Before leaving, the couple shared an intense lip-lock. Although many found their PDA cute, while there were others who trolled them for the same.

The actress/dancer appeared in Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, where she had a great journey in the controversial show.

The video of Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi shows the couple posing for paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport, before indulging in a heavy PDA. Their lip lock stunned everyone and soon when the clip went viral, netizens started slamming and bashing them for showcasing their love in public.

Reacting to Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi’s passionate kiss, a user wrote, “India me ab ye sab bhi dekhna padega public places pe. stop this shameless post,” another wrote, “Yah sab room ke andar karne ki chize hai,” a third user wrote, “I am surprised that no restrictions in Airport for these nonsense things during vivid.”

Shefali Jariwala was earlier married to Meet Bros fame Harmeet Singh, however, 5 years after their marriage the couple decided to go separate ways. Later she fell in love with actor Parag Tyagi, with whom she got married in 2014.

Shefali came into the limelight after she appeared on the hit song, Kaanta Laga, however, later she suddenly disappeared.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shefali Jariwala revealed why she didn’t take up any project after working on the super hit music video, she told, “After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn’t do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn’t take up much work. I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure… this went on for 15 years. Today, I am nine years seizure-free. I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system.”

