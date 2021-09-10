Advertisement

During the last rites of television heartthrob and actor Sidharth Shukla, paparazzi mobbed his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill at the crematorium and this didn’t go well with the celebrities. They came in support of Gill and bashed media for mobbing her and adding to the same list, Shefali Jariwala is now breaking her silence on the same.

Celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Disha Parmar, Suyyash Rai, Zareen Khan and more bashed media for behaving insensitively at the final rites of the late actor.

Talking to SpotboyE, Shefali Jariwala expressed her concern over Shehnaaz Gill and how she was mobbed by paparazzi at the last rites of Sidharth Shukla and said, “I was so angry to see the way people hounded her. You have to look at her condition. My heart was breaking to watch that. It was not right.”

Shefali Jariwala continued and said, “Shehnaaz and his [Sidharth’s] mother and sisters are grieving, you have to give them the space and privacy to do so. And this is basic empathy, where is the compassion? I understand ratings and all but not at this cost.”

The Kaanta Laga girl further revealed that Sidharth Shukla was a private person and the circus around his death was difficult for her to process. She said, “It was very disturbing, and knowing Sidharth who was a very private person and so is his family. His mother is very private; making such a spectacle of his passing was very disturbing for me to see. It is not something that Sidharth would have wanted. At the funeral it was a circus.”

Shefali Jariwala is still in disbelief of the news of Sidharth Shukla passing away and said, “It’s been very difficult for me, the passing of a friend and something that we did not expect at all. It has been a shocker and it still has not sunk in actually.”

Both Sid, Sana and Shefali was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and stayed in the house together for months.

What are your thoughts on Shefali Jariwala coming in support of Shehnaaz Gill? Tell us in the comments below.

