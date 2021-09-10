Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show has a lot in stores for its fans. There’s Govinda who’s gracing the show soon with his wife Sunita Ahuja. Another big surprise will be seen when the Thalaivii team led by Kangana Ranaut will appear on the show. A lot of noise has already been made but you cannot miss out on Krushna Abhishek’s BMC joke. Read on for details.

It was last year when BMC and Kangana were involved in a major rift. Her Bandra office was demolished by the officials after which she decided to deal with the matter legally. She even demanded a sum of 2 crores as compensation and called the act ‘illegal.’

Advertisement

Now, Krushna Abhishek has left everyone in splits with his act on BMC and Kangana Ranaut row. In a sequence where the theme is designed like a courtroom, The Kapil Sharma Show actor goes onto put some allegations on the Thalaivii actress.

Krushna Abhishek said, “Mereko iljaam lagana hai. Ma’am mai aapse mil chuki hu na pehle, aap aye the idhar, mera parlour tha idhar? Is aadmi ne mera parlour tod dia ma’am. Aur jab apni chiz tutti hai toh andar se kya feeling hoti hai, ye toh aapko ache se hi pata hai. (I want to put an allegation. You have met me before when you came and I owned a parlour. This man demolished my property ma’am. And I guess you know it very well how it feels to see your belonging getting sabotaged)

To this, Kangana Ranaut simply ended up cracking. Check out a glimpse of the video below:

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/WkRY7GBKFb — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivii where she portrays the role of Jayalalithaa.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on The Kapil Sharma Show!

Must Read: Is Shehnaaz Gill On Glucose Post Sidharth Shukla’s Demise? Here’s The Actual Truth!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube