Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla left us for the heavenly abode last week on Thursday after suffering from a major heart attack. The Balika Vadhu actors’ fans and close friends are still numb thinking about his untimely death. However, more than anyone it’s Shehnaaz Gill who is majorly affected, as more than the actor’s mother, it was the Punjabi singer who was seen crying inconsolably for the late actor.

Sidharth was declared dead upon arriving at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, according to the doctors, the Balika Vadhu star died due to cardiac arrest but they can only give their final verdict after post mortem reports.

Advertisement

Seeing Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral the singer seemed in a very bad state and her brother Shehbaz Badesha was seen taking care of her the whole time. On the other hand, fans were mostly worried about Sana as they wanted to know if she was doing fine, and one of her admirers recently messaged singers stylist Ken Ferns and inquired about Shehnaaz’ health.

The fans are really worried about Shehnaaz Gill and a user asked, “People are saying Shehnaaz glucose par hai,” seeing the message, Ken was quick to respond and said “No.”

Post funeral, Sidharth’s family had released a statement in which they thanked all his fans and admirers for their love and requested them for some privacy.

The statement reads, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever. Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special thank you to Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day.”

Recently, Sidharth Shukla’s family had organized a meditation and prayer meet where they also invited his fans to join virtually through a zoom link. The prayer meet poster was shared by actor Karanvir Bohra, which reads, Sidharth Shukla’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, followed by a meditation session held by BK Yogini Didi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Fame Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta Link Up Rumours Gets A Zomato Twist, They Have A ‘Jalebi Fafda’ Solution For Sad Jethalal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube