A lot has happened ever since Sidharth Shukla passed away. While the family has requested privacy, some actors like Sambhavana Seth ended up vlogging his funeral. Many others like Rahul Mahajan, Jaan Kumar Sanu spoke to the media regarding the family’s condition. Jasleen Matharu ended up being hospitalized after looking at Shehnaaz Gill at the late actor’s place. Read on for details.

It was yesterday that Jasleen shared a video of herself from the hospital. She was sleeping on a hospital bed as she revealed that she got really affected by the condition of Sidharth’s family when she visited them. However, what took a toll was when she returned and haters asked her to die too!

In the evening, Jasleen Matharu was discharged from the hospital. In a conversation with SpotBoyE, she revealed, “After I posted the video the genuine followers I have are showing concern about my health and wishing for a speedy recovery but at the same time there are a lot of stupid people who are making nasty comments. For the first time, I had taken to social media to inform that I am not well. As I was very much shocked and disturbed with what happened to Sidharth Shukla. I recently also had a ligament tear but I didn’t inform about that as it has nothing to do with my mental condition.”

Jasleen Matharu continued, “But I was amazed to see people’s reaction more than my health they were focusing on my make up. I read comments like ‘aree aapne to make up kiya hua hai’. I really don’t understand how does it matter. They are not bothered about my health, all they are seeing is my make up.”

Furthermore, the singer revealed that it was Shehnaaz Gill’s condition that affected her a lot. “I knew him and we have worked together. But more than that, just to know that somebody so young has left the world suddenly, is itself very shocking. I met Shehnaz also that day when I had gone to his place and her condition too affected me a lot. Being a human being all these things does affect you, why do I have to justify the reason for it,” she added.

Let’s hope Jasleen Matharu recovers soon!

