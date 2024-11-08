Rupali Ganguly has been embroiled in an ugly controversy lately, and her stepdaughter Esha Verma has hurled several allegations against the actress. However, did you know that the actress had once grabbed several eyeballs for her comments on the female contestants of Bigg Boss 13? For the unversed, the 13th season of the show was a blockbuster one, and many members of the TV industry also presented their opinions on the contestants. In a throwback interview, Rupali could be seen saying how she finds the male contestants much better than the female ones on the show. She especially took a dig at female contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Madhurima Tuli.

In a throwback interview with Shudh Manoranjan, Rupali Ganguly could be heard taking a dig at Shehnaaz Gill, calling her antics cringe. She imitated the Thank You For Coming actress’ over-the-top actions on Bigg Boss 13 and said, “Aisa kon kata hai yaar? Like seriously, Who does that? Agar yeh dikhoge toh bohot trolling hogi meri.” Furthermore, she took a jibe at Rashami Desai without taking her name. The Anupamaa actress said, “Kuch Aurten Sundar Chehra Lekar Peeche Bak Bak Karte Rehte Hain.” She furthermore criticized Madhurima Tuli for hitting her ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh on the show.

Rupali Ganguly could be seen saying how the male contestants are much better than the female ones on Bigg Boss 13. She instead accused the female contestants of playing an alleged victim and woman card on the show. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress could be heard saying, “Bichare Mard Are Way Better Than The Women.”

On a concluding note, she cheered for Sidharth Shukla as her favorite contestant on the show. For the unversed, the late actor had gone on to win Bigg Boss 13, while Asim Riaz had ended up as the first runner-up. On the work front, Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa manages to stay at the top of the TRP charts. The actress has also made a foray into politics.

