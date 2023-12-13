Not all fairy tales have a happy ending. Neither do all the fairy tales have a smooth start. Be it Cinderella or someone else. But it can’t take away the fact that fairy tales, no matter how short or long, are made up of kings and queens. One such king was Sidharth Shukla, a star who turned into the biggest of the stars. His achievements over time started looking small for the personality he shared and the love he commanded.

Sidharth started his career on TV in 2008. Not many know, but he even turned into Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met for a version of the film, which was rehashed on Indian Television. However, luck favored him much later.

When Sidharth Shukla became an overnight star on Bigg Boss 13, the biggest reality show on Indian Television, he charged 9 lakh per episode for his stint on the show. In all, apart from the 40 lakh winning amount from the show, he earned a fee of a staggering 1.8 – 2 crore!

The Return Of The Winner – 122.22% Higher Salary

Sidharth Shukla was so loved on Bigg Boss 13 that he was invited to the new season of Bigg Boss, which started six months after the previous season ended. Bigg Boss 13 ended in February 2020, and Bigg Boss 14 started in October 2020.

However, in these six months, guess the prize of Sidharth Shukla’s stardom, which achieved a great high? While he charged 9 lakh for season 13, he charged 20 lakh per week to be the mentor of season 14. A staggering 122% hike!

Charting The Career Highs

Sidharth Shukla enjoyed stardom, which was unparalleled and unwitnessed. However, he waited for a long time to achieve and earn this place. Here’s a brief tour of his highest of the highs.

Collector Sahab Shiv – Balika Vadhu

The first leap in Sidharth Shukla’s career, which was unimaginable, came with Balika Vadhu. The most loved television show on Colors TV, where he was roped in to play the lead. People were instantly in love with Collector Sahab. While he played Shiv to Anandi, audiences grew an unparalleled love for him, the savior and the righteous man whom Anandi deserved!

The Bollywood Debut

Balika Vadhu’s popularity made Sidharth Shukla participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, which was judged by Karan Johar, who always has a keen eye for spotting superstars. He spotted one in Sidharth, and the actor took a giant leap from TV to films as he made his debut alongside Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In one of the interviews, Varun even confessed how Sidharth was a bigger star amongst the fans, and people would keep haunting and pestering him for only his autograph and pictures. Shiv clearly was one of the most loved characters on TV.

The Bigg Boss Celebrity

Sidharth Shukla became the face of colors after Balika Vadhu. He even did a show called Dil Se Dil Tak, which was based on the lines of Salman Khan’s film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Sidharth was paired with Jasmine Bhasin and Rashami Desai on the show. After this show, Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss. His popularity took leaps, and he became one of the biggest TV stars in the country overnight.

Sid-Naaz – The Real Bigg Boss Winner

While Sidharth Shukla turned into a superstar with Bigg Boss and won the reality show, the real winner and takeaway from the show was his undeniable chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill. Sid-Naaz was as popular as Raj Simran. The two stars united with each other for several shows and music videos after their stint on Bigg Boss 13.

Living A Dream!

Sidharth Shukla was high on success post Bigg Boss 13, and he was living a dream. Unfortunately, it was a short-lived dream. The actor was one of the few who even stepped into Salman Khan’s shoes in the superstar’s absence for one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar.

Sidharth passed away, unfortunately, on 2 September 2021; his career highs are something that will always be valued and treasured. His last work of fiction was as Agastya Rao in Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

