Bigg Boss 17 is just a few days away and we bet fans are excited to see what drama the new season holds. While we wait for the makers to release a confirmed list of contestants, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana made some explosive statements about the show and its host, Salman Khan.

In the latest podcast, the Punjabi starlet, who rose to fame via BB 13 opened up about how she was always portrayed in a bad light on the show. She also revealed that though she was given respect it was always proved that the other person is right.

Himanshi Khurana further said that the show’s host Salman Khan would ‘shut her down’. “When I was talking to Salman Khan and he was confronting me about a few things. It was shown in the show that I was trying to make people fight, my conversation with Rashami was presented in a way that it looked as if I was doing chugli. The moment I was trying to talk I was shut down by the host. I stayed silent not because I was a coward but because I was respecting the senior artist,” Himanshi said in a podcast as quoted by ETimes.

“I was giving respect but it was shown that the other person was right. They did not realise that just because they had power, they were destroying someone’s life. It’s not like I can’t fit but when you get into a fight you will also be targeted. When you are spiritually connected the first thing you notice in yourself is calmness,” she added.

Himanshi Khurana also said that when she entered the BB 13 house as a wild card contestant, she was shunned and presented as a ‘vamp’, “I was made fun of, I was mocked for my tone as I used to talk to everyone addressing them as Ji. They did not understand that I was respecting them. I should feel proud that my parents gave me such a good upbringing to address them as ji and dear.”

BB 13 trophy was taken home by the late Sidharth Shukla. The show also had many known faces like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Karishma Tanna Shines Bright In A Black Saree As She Receives ‘Best Lead Actress’ Award For ‘Scoop’ At Prestigious Busan Film Festival!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News