After the debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ji Jaan, Salman Khan’s diehard fans have been waiting for his upcoming action thriller Tiger 3. The third installment of the most-loved franchise has been making for quite some time now. It was just recently when the makers dropped the official teaser of the film, taking the web by storm. While fans wait with bated breath for Tiger 3 to arrive on Diwali, a recent video of Salman is doing the rounds of social media for all the curious reasons.

Recently, a social media user shared the superstar’s video and claimed that he doesn’t look fit and fine. The video has been doing the rounds of social media for all the shocking reasons. Scroll down for details below.

In the viral video, Salman Khan is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with black trousers and matching shoes. He rounded off his look with a silver blingy jacket. In the clip, the superstar is seen grooving to his song ‘Sajan Radio’ from Tubelight. A user shared Salman Khan’s dancing video and wrote in the caption box, “Lastest video of Salman Khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night. He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health.”

However, the same user rectified it later and wrote, “I’m sorry guys Salman bhai was not dancing in a wedding ceremony, but at the birthday party of the grandchild of a famous industrialist.” Soon after the video went viral, netizens expressed their concern for the superstar as he appeared unhealthy and unwell to them.

Check it out below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “USA me gya tha, health issues hai. Gym bandh kuch mahine liye. Umeed hai sab thik ho jayega.” While another said, “tired and unhealthy or just looking his actual age? Its hard to tell. I hope he is well anyway.”

A third one wrote, “Haan even I feel he is going thru something I feel bad for him.” While fourth one wrote, “Pet matka jaisa ho gaya hai Bhoi ka.”

A fifth user commented, “bhut thaaka hua lag rha h….itna downgrade kaise,” and sixth one said, “The only good “habit” I have seen in Salman Khan was fitness and working out. Now looks like he even stopped that.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3, where he’s paired opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The Maneesh Sharma directorial will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. It will hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

