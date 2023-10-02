If numbers could cast a spell, Shah Rukh Khan is that magician right now playing with numbers with Jawan Box Office shattering a record here and there, creating a new target to beat every now and then. In the series of breaking and making records, another achievement has been added to the record book history with Atlee’s directorial.

The film has entered the list of top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas. Currently standing at number 5, it surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, which has settled for sixth place with 361 crore.

Jawan has collected 363.15 crore overseas to date and, with a substantial margin, taken over the fifth spot in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films ever, which has Aamir Khan still ruling at the top.

SRK’s action extravaganza has been roaring at the box office since day one and currently, the film stands at 1068 crore worldwide.

Check out the list of the top ten highest-grossing Bollywood films overseas:

Dangal – 1435 Crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 Crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 Crore Pathaan – 402.52 Crore Jawan – 363.15 Crore Andhadhun – 361 Crore PK – 342.5 Crore Dhoom 3 – 229 Crore Hindi Medium – 205.21 Crore Dilwale – 180.09 Crore

Now, Shah Rukh Khan will aim for his own Pathaan next, followed by Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But will he reach the top, aiming for Dangal’s 1435 crore? That seems a very distant future for the time being!

