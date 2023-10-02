Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making headlines worldwide after she walked the ramp for L’Oréal during the Paris Fashion Week. She then posed with Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello and Katherine Langford on the ramp, and we’re drooling over these beauties. Talking about Aish’s look, the Devdas actress looked ethereal in a gold silhouette gown covered with sequins and beaded embroidery, and netizens are going gaga over her priceless look on social media while dragging Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi in the comments. Scroll below to take a look!

For those who don’t know, Aish was allegedly once linked to Salman and Vivek for a brief period and parted ways after stirring controversies back in the day. The actress married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and the couple shares a daughter named Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood, known for her unreal beauty across the globe. Aish walked the ramp for L’Oréal last night, and the video is going viral on social media, with netizens going crazy over her looks.

Aishwarya wore a gold-toned silhouette gown covered in sequins beaded embroidery and came with a sheer cape with a sweeping trail attached to it. She accessorised the look with a diamond ring and stud earrings and opted for her subtle glam with heavy-laden mascara, winged eyes and nude glossy lips to complete her attire.

Qualiteaposts shared her video on Instagram along with pictures from over the years, and her transformation is iconic.

Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Salman and Vivek oberoi lost her in every universe”

Another user commented, “Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen have aged gracefully! ❤️🔥🙌🏼”

A third commented, “Badi fursat se banaya gaya hain inhe ❤️”

A fourth commented, “She is indeed written by a Goddess of Enhanced Beauty fosure”

What do you think about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the ramp during Paris Fashion Week? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Danced Through The Chaos Into Our Hearts Flaunting Her Voluptuous Figure & Almost Risking A N*p-Slip Donning A Backless Dress, Alexa Play “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News