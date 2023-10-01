Style and fashion increase tenfold when one carries it off with confidence, which is done extremely well by the Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Her fashion evolution, in one word, has been amazing, and she has always been a gorgeous self. Jolie in the 90s and the early 2000s was unworldly and pretty, and every picture of her from that time will bring a smile to everyone’s face.

Today, we brought you a few throwback pictures of the actress from the early 2000s, where she looked like a gorgeous nymph playing around on the beach as the photographer perfectly caught her beauty during the Golden Hours. She is truly an enigma, and no wonder has so many admirers all over the world.

Angelina Jolie’s pictures taken by Eika Aoshima, as per X account Cinesthetic, looked like a breath of fresh air even though they were taken years ago. The user shared four pictures of the actress in different poses where she donned a black backless slip dress with tie-up details around the neck as she posed playfully, flaunting her sideb**bs.

The black dress adorned by Angelina Jolie came up to her knees, and it looked as if it would fall off as it was dangerously low cut, putting on display her racy cleav*ge. The Eternals star went minimal on makeup as she sported a perfectly moisturised face with a bit of soft soft-shaded eyes and brownish-red lip shade, giving off a very natural vibe.

Angie kept the look simple yet beautiful, with her hair tied at the back casually with loose strands on her behind the ears. She pouts and playfully poses for the lens in these throwback pictures, and we are pretty sure that this will make you forget about the Monday blues, which are about to hit you by the evening today.

Check out the pictures here:

Angelina Jolie photographed by Eika Aoshima pic.twitter.com/4InPHSigYc — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 2, 2023

