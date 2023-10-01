Megan Fox needs no introduction. The actress has won millions of fans’ hearts with her impeccable acting skills throughout her career span of two decades. Not only with her acting, Megan has also made many fall in love with her with her timeless beauty and goddess-like curves. She is a go-to celeb for fashionistas who seek outfit and styling inspiration as her looks are usually ahead of time. The actress once stopped time in a strapless pastel pink shimmery dress last year and left everyone’s jaws on the floor.

Since her acting debut in 2001, Megan has proved her acting mettle with various releases. She is widely known for her role as Mikaela Banes in the Transformers film franchise.

Megan Fox’s fashion picks are usually a blend of body-hugging outfits in monochrome silhouettes. She often sticks to one colour when it comes to her red carpet appearances, and we must say that she nails every one of them. Last year, Megan arrived at the premiere of her comedy film Good Mourning in a pale pink glittery dress and looked as dreamy as she could.

The dress by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini was indeed a glittery dream as it perfectly hugged Megan Fox’s body and made her godly curves do the talking. It featured a heart-shaped bust through which the Transformers star flaunted her s*xy cl*avage. The other details of the outfit included a risky slit that went up to her thigh and gave a sneak peek into her legs.

The Expend4bles actress opted for glammed-up makeup with perfectly blended blush, contour fluttery lashes and pastel lips. Megan Fox wore heavy diamond stud earrings and painted her nails in all white. Her long jet-black hair in waves made her look like a mermaid. She completed her glamorous look with champagne heels and proved that she could be a perfect fit for a Barbie sequel. This was indeed way before Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber opted for the glittery dress. Well, sure enough why MGK can’t keep his hands to himself!

megan fox at the good mourning premiere pic.twitter.com/b5HkU5UcPf — best of megan fox (@meganfoxfiles) May 13, 2022

Let us know your views on the actress' look in the space below.

