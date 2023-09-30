Cara Delevingne has a unique taste in fashion, and there’s no doubt about it. She has often gone wild and weird with her style statements, and hey, we never complained about it cuz she looks top-class every time she donned something unique. Today, we have brought another look of hers that took her fashion game a notch higher. Scroll ahead to check it out!

Cara has not only proved her worth as an actress but also as a fashionista. If she was not a Hollywood actress, she would have easily given the supermodels a run for money. Cara is known for her bold choices, be it films or fashion, and has always spoken her mind without shying away from anything.

Recently, Cara Delevingne made head turns with her unique and s*xy look as she wore a dark blue-coloured pantsuit, including a blue blazer that featured a ravenous neckline and a stone-studded brooch, pants and gloves. She flaunted her busty cleav*ge and collarbone through her plunging blazer and hypnotised us with her looks. She paired her look with bejewelled pumps.

Check out the pictures shared on Twitter here:

Cara Delevingne via Instagram pic.twitter.com/3bvnu9UQ4H — CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) May 29, 2023

Cara Delevingne literally brought her claws and nailed the fashion game with this look. The diva opted for a sculpted face in makeup and contoured it with definition, illustrated brows, bluish black smokey cat-eyed liner, peach blushed cheeks, highlighted areas and with brown glossy lip shade, she completed her look. She ditched jewellery to keep the focus on her ensemble and bold makeover.

The Suicide Squad actress left her short hair open and flaunter her bangs, which added an extra feature on her face. Cara surely knows how to break all hell loose with her looks.

What are your thoughts about Cara Delevingne’s bold blue look? Let us know.

