Selena Gomez Chills With Besties Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz After The Couple Was Allegedly Denied Entry At Paris Fashion Week Afterparty - Watch

Paris Fashion Week is one of the most prestigious and eagerly anticipated events in the global fashion industry. Fashion enthusiasts and several celebrities attended the event. However, Selena Gomez’s BFF Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were denied entry at an exclusive afterparty of the event.

This occurrence has sparked significant interest, particularly because it appears to be a déjà vu moment for Brooklyn, who encountered a similar rejection in 2015 when he was underage. Now, at 24 years old and married to Peltz, the question arises: Why were they denied entry this time? Scroll down to know.

This incident was unfortunate for the Beckham family, as David Beckham’s Inter Miami had recently suffered a defeat in their match. On social media, a video showed Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cuddling while they waited outside the venue. Subsequently, they conversed with the bouncers before departing, leaving the interaction details uncertain.

As per Essentially Sports report, their disappointment was apparent when they were refused entry to a nightclub in Paris during Fashion Week. Watch the video below:

Brooklyn Beckham et sa magnifique épouse Nicola Peltz se font gentiment recaler à l'entrée d’une afterparty lors de la #ParisFashionWeek (video: @TaoualitAmar) pic.twitter.com/kTdgvIWHbG — Celebrities in Paris (@celebsinparis) September 28, 2023

However, they swiftly turned things around, appeared at his mother Victoria‘s fashion show, and hung out with Selena Gomez. The singer-actress had also shared their pics on her Instagram stories.

It was evident that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz lacked the necessary authorization to access the venue, and the couple displayed visible disappointment. The exact cause of their rejection remains a mystery, fueling speculation and curiosity among bystanders who are keen to understand what might have led to this unexpected outcome.

In other locations around the French capital this week, Brooklyn and Nicola were spotted at numerous parties, accompanied by their close friend Selena Gomez. In a particular video, Selena was swarmed by fans in the French city, while Brooklyn and Nicola managed to move through the crowd with relatively little notice.

