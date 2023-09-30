Timothee Chalamet is a name known by all, and as the actor gets ready for his upcoming movie Wonka, here we are discussing his bank balance. Well, the actor has been ruling Hollywood ever since his breakthrough role in Call Me By Your Name and after that, he has worked in back-to-back hits. But do you know how much he has been earning from his projects and what is his net worth? Well, scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

Well, apart from his acting career, Timothee has been hitting the headlines for his mushy love story with Kylie Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet had begun his career with commercials and TV spots only to make it big in Hollywood. He had made his debut with Interstellar. Now, the actor’s estimated net worth is around $25 million. Now, apart from acquiring leads in movies, he also endorses luxurious brands, including Dior and Prada.

Timothee in Dune:

After Call Me By Your Name, Timothee Chalamet became a worldwide name and went on to feature in Hot Summer Nights, Lady Bird, Little Women, and others. However, even though there’s no official statement regarding Chalamet’s paycheck in Dune, there were some reports that suggested he had earned 2.2 million.

Timothee in Wonka:

Now, according to Marca, Timothee Chalamet got a paycheck of $9 million for featuring in Wonka (a spin-off of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Timothee Chalamet’s Growth In Net Worth Over The Years:

In 2021, the Little Women actor had an estimated net worth of $10 million after he was featured in Dune. However, within two years, the actor saw a huge jump in his net worth, and now he has a staggering amount of $25 million.

Timothee’s assets:

According to Vanity Fair, Timothee has recently purchased a mansion which was previously owned by Kate Upton on the West Coast, featuring 1.5 acres, along with 5,521 square feet of living space. The actor bought it at a whopping price of $11 million after negotiating from the initial price of $11.7 million.

Well, it seems Timothee is quite rich.

