Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman gained massive popularity and love from fans, but portraying a superhero is not an easy task; one has to do a lot of hard stunts, and sometimes they could endanger your life as well. Gal once suffered major injuries and hypothermia while shooting for the DC film, but she, like a true superheroine, continued her work and got through it despite all the pain and suffering. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The Israeli actress has won several hearts with her charm, and as a result, the fans were left disappointed when her third instalment got shelved by the new DC heads. Anyway, she did give her best in the role, and whenever she appeared in her cameo roles after her solo films, she was like a breath of fresh air.

As per CheatSheet, during an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Gal Gadot spoke of the challenges she faced while doing the first Wonder Woman film. She said, “So I remember … in the first one, the first one, the hardest thing that I was dealing with was the cold. Because we shot outside England during the winter, and I was just freezing, like freezing.” She also revealed that she suffered hypothermia because of the excess cold and said, “I remember one night when we shot the scene where we say goodbye, Steve and I was [sic] going through hypothermia. Like, they wrapped me with the silver—like, it was…”

Gal Gadot, aka Wonder Woman, then went on to add how she braved the conditions and finished shooting even in those circumstances. She said, “I remember as an actor telling myself, ok, even if it’s cold right now, or even if I’m super uncomfortable right now and my neck is tight and my shoulders hurt, there’s not gonna be like, tiny—in tiny words, it’s gonna say ‘It was a cold day,’ or ‘She threw her neck out.'”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Ok, I just have to, like, forget about everything and forget about the way that I feel and just be the character. That’s something that I kept on thinking about.”

On the work front, there have been rumours going around that Gal Gadot might come back in the new DCU as Wonder Woman, but nothing concrete has come up on that front.

