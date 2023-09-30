At this moment it feels like every update that comes out of the DCU mill as a rumour speculation is James Gunn purposely teasing us to be excited about his new vision for the revamped era of the studio. While the change in leadership with Gunn with Peter Safran taking the boss chairs came as a shocking move, their decisions in the very first month were even more surprising because they axed almost the entire existing DC timeline and actors announcing their new vision with a name, DCU. Turns out Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, who are now out, might come back in.

If you are unaware by the most minute chance, after taking over the DC movie wing, Gunn and Safran first fired Henry Cavill, who had just announced his comeback then. Soon, they had axed almost the entire timeline, and recently, we got to know that even Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot are out of the new mix.

But turns out that the filmmaker has not turned a blind eye to these actors are brilliant at what they do. Now reports have that James Gunn might re-cast the old Justice League members in his new DCU, but not as the characters they played then but new ones. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a report in Screenrant, James Gunn is looking forward to casting actors for the DCU and he has his eyes on the old Justice League members who were shown the exit when the new DCU was announced. The report says that the studio will re-absorb them, but not sure for what characters. There is a buzz that they will not continue to play the same parts they did in the past.

Interestingly, James Gunn is busy making Superman: Legacy which goes on floors in Spring. Meanwhile, Creatures Commando is almost ready and is sticking to its 2024 release. This means we will see the new dawn of DCU next year with the launch of Chapter One: Gods And Monsters. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

