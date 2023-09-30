All is not well in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s paradise. Even though Ben tried to justify his and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s relationship after their recent pictures in public went viral, it seems JLo is jealous and furious at them. For the unversed, JLo, Ben and Garner have too much history. Recently, a close source has disclosed about them. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

These recent events fueled their old memories when Lopez and Affleck broke off their engagement nine months before making his relationship with the 13 Going 30 actress public in 2004. Following this, he married the actress and welcomed children into the world, only to end up getting divorced from each other, and the Batman actor found his way back to the songstress.

Now, even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner maintain a cordial relationship, it seems his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, is not happy about it. Affleck and Garner’s recent cuddled-up pictures went viral in public, leaving JLo suspicious. According to Closer Magazine, a source said, “J-Lo’s absolutely furious and feels like she’s been blindsided by these pictures. Ben’s been insisting they were completely innocent – and J-Lo does believe him – but he’s also been unrepentant.”

Even though the Batman actor declared Jennifer Garner as his sister, it didn’t let Jennifer Lopez calm down. The insider further claimed, “He keeps saying Jennifer’s like his sister at this point and if J-Lo’s going to get jealous and throw tantrums over a harmless cuddle, then the problem’s on her. It’s a real war of attrition here that’s threatening to blow up.”

The close further added, “J-Lo doesn’t begrudge Ben from having a friendship with Jennifer. She knows they have a tight bond, she doesn’t ultimately suspect he’d want to go back to her and of course she recognises they’ll always have a need to stay in contact because of their children – it’s the exact same situation as hers is with Marc. But she makes the point that you’ll never see her cuddling up in a car with her ex, it’s simply not on and he’s sending a very strange message to the world in general if he thinks differently.”

Well, Jennifer Lopez’s reaction is quite relatable, don’t you think? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

