One of the most controversial men of this decade and the ones to come too probably is, of course, the infamous and supremely rich owner of X and Tesla, Elon Musk. Over the years, he has only managed to become a controversial reason for many things, from his opinion on things already controversial, his activities with the things he owns, his alleged affair with Amber Heard while she was married to Johnny Depp, and much more. Turns out his father, Errol Musk is in full support.

For the unversed, Elon was involved with Amber even before she got divorced from Depp. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has accused the two of this in the court during their legal battle. It was said that even Musk could land in the Testimony box during the trial, but it didn’t happen.

However, now Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has come out to talk about the row and said that his son loves Amber a lot. If that wasn’t enough, he also spoke about Johnny Depp blaming Elon for ruining their marriage. He even spoke about taking Musk to a s*x party when he wasn’t even 10. Read on to know more.

As per a Daily Mail report, Errol Musk, in an interview has spoken about everything his son Elon Musk does very proudly. He raves about the fact that his son is father to 11 children. He talks about their robust upbringing. And also Amber Heard. “I thought Amber Heard was perfect for him,” said Errol.

“[Depp] blames Elon for the breakdown of his marriage and is on the cusp of suing him for that still. Elon was in love with Amber for a long while before she got divorced from Johnny Depp. It’s natural to want to be the dominant seed. But if you have children in vitro . . . ,” Errol added.

Later he went on to talk about the s*x party he took Elon Musk to when he wasn’t even 10. “The crowd I was with were very open minded, very free thinking — a wonderful crowd to be with. I’d go from the office and Elon would be in his school uniform. At this one party, a very well-known man threw towels at everybody after the meal and said, ‘Off with your clothes. We’re getting in the pool.’ I had to take Elon to the library and said, ‘Just sit there.’”

“Within a few minutes everyone was stark naked. It was quite weird being with a rather elegant socialite who was saying, ‘You can go out with me next Saturday if you want,” he added.

