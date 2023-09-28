Elon Musk, the billionaire whom everyone in the world knows, is not only famous for being so rich but also for the controversies that he draws towards himself. His previous link-up with Hollywood actress Amber Heard still makes him hit the headlines. Now, recently, Elon is leading the headlines for mocking one of the popular American sitcoms ‘Friends’.

There was a time when people were stuck with the characters of Friends, which ran over ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. While there’s a huge separate fanbase for the show, however, there is also a fan group who hate the show and agreed to Elon’s mocking dig. Scroll ahead to check it out and read the reactions!

A few hours back, Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme taking a mocking dig at the American sitcom ‘Friends‘. Along with the meme, he captioned it as ‘I mean’ with a shrugging emoji.

Check out the post here:

As soon as the post hit the internet, Elon Musk got a mixed reaction from his followers. FRIENDS haters came into the picture with their opinions. While a lot of people bashed and mocked the sitcom, the fans tried to support the show. One wrote, “I dont think anyone actually enjoyed watching Friends.”

Another one slammed, “Ah, ‘Friends’! The fairy tale where coffee miraculously solves life’s woes and a mere barista lives in a NYC palace. Really, Hollywood? Who are you trying to fool?”

One of them commented, “‘Friends,’ huh? It’s that timeless masterpiece where every problem in life gets solved over a cup of coffee and everyone can afford spacious apartments in New York City on a barista’s salary, am I right

A few even joked and created a meme fest with their comments.

r u sure ?! pic.twitter.com/F6k55s5aAF — Stanimir Uzunov (@stan1m1r) September 28, 2023

me watching any show with a laugh track while the audience is laughing pic.twitter.com/LdH4hG8TxI — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 28, 2023

However, one of the Friends’ fans commented, “I feel personally attacked here. I love friends, I can watch it on repeat.”

For the unversed, Friends starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

Well, on which side are you? Do you like watching Friends or just hate it like Elon Musk?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Travis Kelce, Amid Intense Dating Rumours With Taylor Swift, Wants To Keep His Personal Life Private: “I Want To Respect Both Of Our Lives”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News