Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce has been the talk of the town since the news came out, and amid reports of Sophie suing her estranged husband for the custody of their kids, the Game of Thrones star has found some refuge in Joe’s former flame Taylor Swift. Swift and Turner were seen hanging out together after the divorce news came out, and the songstress is helping out the actress with her kids. Scroll below to get the deets.

Apparently, Sophie found out about her divorce through media news and as per reports, things are just being ugly in the whole process. They have been having contradictions over where the divorce proceedings shall take place; while Sophie wants it to happen in England, her homeplace Joe wants it to take place in the US; therefore, a lot has been going on there.

Now, according to a Page Six report, Taylor Swift has been helping Sophie Turner by loaning a beautiful apartment in downtown New York, and the actress who is here to be with her kids will be living in it with them until their custody battle gets sorted. The report stated that the Anti-Hero singer has a Tribeca pad as an investment property, which she has loaned out to The Game of Thrones actress for some time as her temporary home during her stay with her children in the States.

The media outlet spotted Sophie Turner settling in Taylor Swift’s property while checking out the local food. On Wednesday, the Game of Thrones star was seen leaving the apartment with her kids along with some other woman.

Check out the pictures of her shared on X:

📸 | Sophie Turner and Olivia DeJonge leaving Taylor Swift’s apartment recently pic.twitter.com/pLFrAKuqcO — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) September 27, 2023

Sophie Turner was recently at Taylor apartment in New York#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/juXrPpNCZr — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) September 27, 2023

Prior to living in Taylor Swift’s investment property, the actress was staying at a hotel with her daughters Willa and Delphine, and with all the drama going on, a judge reportedly ordered for the kids to remain in the US until their custody battle settled down.

