2023 seems to be an unlucky year for couples, as we have already witnessed several celebrity breakups in the last nine months. The most recent celeb couple who have hit rock bottom – and have also filed for divorce, is Joe Jonas and his actress/wife, Sophie Turner. The duo tied the knot on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in an intimate gathering, and earlier this month, Joe filed for divorce in Miami.

While the two – parents of 2 daughters- recently made several claims and allegations against each other (and were ordered by a court to stop doing it), we decided to tell you about their finances and how much each duo are worth. Scroll down to the end to know how their finances will likely be divided when they divorce.

As per celebrity net worth, Sophie Turner has a net worth of around $10 million, while her now-estranged singer husband, Joe Jonas, is said to be worth a whopping $50 million. Scroll on to know how the celebs earned these bank balances, where they invested it and some of the things they jointly purchased while together.

Sophie Turner

After kick-starting her acting career by playing Sansa Stark in HBO’s fantasy series Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner became a household name worldwide and a millionaire. As per a Marie Claire report, the actress – who was crowned the Queen in the North during the show’s finale episode, earned $253,000 per episode during the 8-Season series. While the exact amount isn’t known, the eldest Stark daughter appeared in around 59 episodes of the show, so do the math… Besides GoT, Turner also earned hefty cheques for her parts in films like X-Men: Apocalypse (it grossed $543.9 million) and Dark Phoenix (it earned $252.4 million).

Besides acting, Sophie Turner also earns well thanks to her brand endorsement deals and appearance. The actress was appointed a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2017 and is undoubtedly earning well as their face. Despite her earnings being kept under wraps, Emma Stone – who is also an ambassador for the LVMH fashion house, reportedly earned $12.8 million for her deal, so Turner, too, would be receiving millions. Her net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Joe Jonas

While Sophie’s income cannot be considered peanuts by any standard, her hubby, Joe Jonas, is worth five times more than her. As per celebrity net worth, the singer – who is part of the famous boy band Jonas Brothers with his bros Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, earns millions through their music and shows. Besides music, this Jonas brother also has an acting career and has featured in the Disney series Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2, Hot in Cleveland, Zoolander 2, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. His net worth is reportedly around the $50 million mark.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Houses

As per celebrity net worth, Joe Jonas’ second real estate purchase was a $3.7 million brand new home in 2016 in Sherman Oaks, California. Prior to that, in 2013, he purchased a house just off the Sunset Strip in Hollywood for $3.2 million and later sold it for a $200k profit.

In 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shelled out a whopping $14.1 million for a 15,000-square-foot home in the Encino area of Los Angeles. However, they put the 9-bedroom, 11-bathroom house on the market in June 2021 for $16.75 million. This mansion also included a wine cellar, gym, home theatre, two kitchens, pool, spa, guest house, and more. In October 2021, the now-estranged couple sold the above house to DJ Zedd for $15.2 million.

In September 2021, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress purchased a 10,400-square-foot waterfront home in Miami for $11 million. The mansion came with a gym, pool, spa, sauna and a dock out front to park a yacht. In November 2022, however, they listed this home for a little under $17 million but accepted $15 million for it in August 2023.

As per a Page Six article, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement to ensure everything they earned stayed with them. As per the prenup, Joe would keep all of his royalties from the music with the Jonas Brothers and DNCE. The Game of Thrones actress would also keep the money she earned from her time on the HBO show and other acting jobs. As per documents, their real estate will also be divided up fairly – with both parties being the rightful owners of any real estate they purchased before getting married. The docs noted that “the only property that will be split amongst the two stars will be the marital home.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner – though they have a combined net worth of $60 million, will soon be battling for child custody in court and child support.

