The split between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seems to be getting messier by the day as the latter recently filed a lawsuit over the singer not sending their two kids to England to visit her. While it appears, the digs might further continue, a new report has suggested that Sophie apparently trolled Joe just days before their split and it has to do with his former girlfriend Taylor Swift. Interestingly, Taylor is acting as the crying shoulder for Sophie after Joe filed for a divorce. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Joe Jonas is apparently frustrated and disgusted with Sophie Turner filing a lawsuit against him over their kids trying to make him look like a bad father. Joe also added via a source that his children are the real victims in their divorce battle.

Coming back to Sophie Turner subtly trolling Joe Jonas, according to The Mirror, the actress threw a clever dig at Joe when she attended one of his concerts with his band, The Jonas Brothers. Sophie turned up at the venue with a series of friendship bracelets, made famous by the loyal fans of Taylor Swift. A few eagle-eyed witnesses noticed that one of the friendship bracelets had the words ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’, which the fans believe was a reference to Joe Jonas. Those who are not aware, Joe and Taylor dated way back in 2008. But after their split, the latter wrote a breakup anthem titled ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’. Joe and Taylor had their own share of diss tracks aimed at each other and let’s not forget how Joe had dumped her over a 27-second phone call.

After subtly taking a dig at Joe Jonas at his concert, the Game of Thrones actress eventually filed a lawsuit against him. In an official statement, Sophie Turner and Joe later shared a joint statement on social media: “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

The two further stated, “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sophie Turner later revealed that she got the news of her divorce via media. She has flown back to England, where she was spotted with Taylor Swift. The two might not have been best friends, but they now might bond on a common ground- Joe Jonas.

