Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner raised eyebrows and left everyone wondering if they are the new BFFs in the town when they recently stepped out together amid the latter’s ongoing divorce with Joe Jonas. The reason behind fans wondering is, while Joe is ending his four year marriage with Sophie, he had previously dated Taylor Swift for a brief period of time. Now, as the reason behind the two divas’ union has not been confirmed yet, a friend of the actress says Tay is lending her shoulder to cry on to her. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Sophie and Joe first met in 2016 and soon began dating. After going out for three years, they tied the knot in two private ceremonies. The trouble in their paradise reportedly began earlier this month as Joe filed for divorce.

Last week, it was a rare sight as Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City. The duo were spotted leaving a restaurant in chic outfits and were photographed by the paparazzi. They indeed made their fans go in a frenzy as many wondered if the Love Story singer was lending support to the British actress amid her divorce proceedings.

Now, as per a report by Daily Mail, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner have been friends since 2019 after they met on The Graham Norton Show. A friend of the Game Of Thrones actress has also revealed that the Cruel Summer crooner is lending a shoulder to cry on and said, “Taylor and Sophie may not have been seen together much over the years but there has been a friendship there. However, once Taylor realised what Sophie was going through she wanted to lend her a shoulder to cry on.”

The friend also addressed how they are now being called ‘Saylor’ and said, “Taylor isn’t silly though. She is absolutely aware that if the two of them are seen together it will attract a lot of attention and a lot of column inches. And the fact that their moniker ‘Saylor’ has now been coined means that they have become a thing.”

For the unversed, Sophie Turner has now filed a petition claiming that it was her 15 August fight with Joe Jonas that led the latter to file for divorce. She added that she was not aware of the divorce and came to know about it via media. Their divorce battle has reportedly taken an ugly turn now as their children, two daughters, are involved.

