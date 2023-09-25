Kate Moss has admitted she still smokes “occasionally”.

The former hard-living supermodel, who will turn 50 in January, joked she refuses to acknowledge her age and has held onto the vice despite recently reinventing herself as a wellness guru.

Kate Moss told the Sunday Times part of her new lifestyle involves “moonbathing”, in which she lies under the night sky to absorb lunar energy.

Kate Moss said she has also experimented with waking at 4 am and grows her own vegetables after moving out of London to West Oxfordshire, where she added her day starts with transcendental meditation.

She talked about using crystals throughout her day and how she “charges” them before us: “I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in a garden, just cleaning the crystal, charging the crystals.”

But she added to the Sunday Times: “I still smoke occasionally. I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell (by your skin).

“But I haven’t stopped… yet.”

Kate recently launched her new Cosmoss wellness brand and said she also goes wild swimming in her new home – “in a secret place, in the middle of lots of fields” where only villagers are allowed.

She said about being in “denial” about her upcoming 50th birthday on 16 January: “I’m not turning 50. No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”

Kate also said “no comment” when asked whether she has undergone any “tweakments” such as filler or Botox to prevent the appearance of ageing.

But hinting she hadn’t had any work done, she said: “Au naturel. Next.”

Kate said she now cuts off any partying she does indulge in at midnight on nights out – but admitted she sometimes still gets “Fomo.”

She added: “I’m not really into it. I do get Fomo (fear of missing out) sometimes, like, ‘Oh I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody.’

“When I do go out I leave at midnight – that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense.

“After that, people start repeating themselves. So then I go home.”

Kate’s life now involves practicing Ashtanga yoga, reciting affirmations and cooking for her 20-year-old model daughter, Lila, who she had with 52-year-old magazine editor Jefferson Hack.

Lila made her runway debut for Miu Miu in 2020, and has since walked several catwalks alongside her mum.

The rising star told Vogue: “It’s so funny because I copy her outfits consistently. I can’t steal her shoes, which is devastating. She’s a size 6 and I’m a size 5 and it’s one of my biggest regrets.”

