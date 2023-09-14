The reportage around James Gunn and his newly revamped DCU is so wild that some reports seem like they are just hate campaign or ego massages against and for the filmmaker. Ever since Gunn took the boss chair at DCU with Peter Safran, they have been making wild decisions and one of the wildest of them all of was begining their reign with Superman: Legacy right after firing Henry Cavill. While the movie has been the talk of the town for a couple of months now, it is only this week that Gunn has confirmed that they have the final script. But seems like details are out already.

Superman: Legacy for the unversed, is the first film of Chapter One: Gods And Monsters of the new DCU. Staring David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the rumours around the movie have been pretty crazy. Even p*rn superstar Johnny Sins was rumoured to be joining the movie as Lex Luthor once. So you can guess how crazy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as James Gunn recently confirmed that the only two movie with a script in place are Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos, seems like the plot details for the former are already leaked. The rumoured details set up a very big MCU-like problem for Clark Kent to fight and below is everything that you need to know about the same.

Per a viral Instagram post that credits scooper DanielRPK for the leak, Superman: Legacy will not have Brainiac as the villain. So far, we have heard that David Corenswet’s Kryptonian Prince will be fighting Brainiac in the movie but that stands shunned now. But the most interesting update that this leak offers is that Lex Luthor will be running for President in the movie.

Yes, you heard that right. Lex Luthor will have a massive role in Superman: Legacy. So far, we have heard Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Alexander Skarsgard, and Bill Skarsgard as the contenders to play the baddie. Only James Gunn and time can tell if these rumours are true. However, Superman: Legacy is set for a July 21, 2025 release date. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Do You Know? Johnny Depp Secretly Has Perfumes Designed For Each One Of His Films & We Wonder What Pirates Of The Caribbean Smells Like!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News