There is suddenly only conversation about Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, and one that is not rumours of speculations but confirmed details directly from the horse’s mouth. After staying away from promoting and marketing the movie for jarringly long, James Wan, the director, has now set out to talk about his controversial movie after the release of trailer teaser. The filmmaker has now spoken about everything from Amber Heard’s presence, to the franchises future in the new DCU, and more.

For the unversed, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is the direct sequel to Aquaman, that holds the position of the highest-earning solo flick in the history of DC movies with its over $1 Billion collection. It stars Jason Momoa and Heard in pivotal parts and has been surrounded by controversy throughout the production and post-production for various reasons.

The absence of any promotion even when Aquaman 2 is just a couple of months away from release was making the Cinéphiles restless. Now, as the trailer teaser has hit shores, James Wan has come out to talk about things, and he is being brave when addressing some of the most burning issues. Read on.

The biggest question in recent times has been whether this is the last Aquaman movie or there will be an Aquaman 3. Considering reports that James Gunn is casting Jason Momoa as Lobo and cutting his run as Arthur Curry added fuel to it. The Lost Kingdom director said that the new leadership doesn’t affect his franchise, which means if there is a threequel, it stands unaffected.

As per We Got This Covered, Aquaman 2 director James Wan said that, “The beauty of this movie, this Aquaman world, is that, very early on, we always said that we are our own separate universe. My goal was always: If we could spin off a Seven Kingdoms universe, that would be my ideal dream. So, what we do, ultimately, doesn’t get affected by all that stuff, all that noise.”

There have been reports that James Gunn and Peter Safran have given their inputs to shape Aquaman 2 in a way that it serves their new version of the DCU. James Wan spoke about it and cleared that the sequel is ultimately his film. “I’ve known James [Gunn] since way back, right? We’re horror guys, and so I’m definitely open to ideas. But, at the end of the day, this is my movie.”

He even went on to talk about shooting a cameo, including Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Clearing the doubt, he said, “The tricky thing early on was not knowing whether Aquaman would come out first or come out after [The Flash]. So, we just had to be prepared.”

Aquaman 2 Is Set For A December 20, 2023 Release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

