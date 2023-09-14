There has been a lot of ‘unnecessary’ backlash against Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Elaine. She was earlier accused of cheating on him with their bodyguard and chef. If that wasn’t enough, certain reports then claimed she broke his previous marriage with Mary Shackelford. But the comedian has had enough and he won’t entertain another rumour about her because they’re stronger than ever! Scroll below for his latest statement.

The past few days have been really tough for Marjorie. One can only imagine what she must be going through, because she’s been declared a ‘cheater’ by the internet. In reality, none of it is true. In fact, the bodyguard in question was the ‘cupid’ who brought them together in 2005 after they split from their respective partners. As they say, the internet is a wild-wild place and Steve’s wife is clearly the latest victim!

The Family Feud host lost his calm after latest rumours accused his wife Marjorie Elaine of being the home-wrecker in his previous marriage with Mary Shackelford. He slammed all the reports on his radio show ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’ as he set the records straight and said, “This woman got in the hole and built this with me. She didn’t steal nothing! And I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl because my girl is one of the best women I’ve ever met.”

Steve Harvey clapped back, “We are a tighter two-handed circle. Thanks for doing that. You’re not going to split us up! We’re not going nowhere and she is none of what you said she is. She’s the best chick I know. Now I’m defending her, and you can feel how you want to feel about that.”

Well, let’s hope Steve could live peacefully with his wife Marjorie now and wouldn’t have to clarify another baseless rumour!

