Comedian Steve Harvey and Majorie Elaine are one of the power couples in Hollywood. The two have been married since 2007 and are proud parents to six kids. However, the two recently made headlines over a cheating scandal, which surfaced on social media weeks ago.

The couple took on the alleged rumours head-on. They slammed netizens on social media for spreading these rumours. Steve took to his morning radio show to address the rumours of his wife being unfaithful. While they’re fighting against the rumours, did you know Marjorie once offered Steve her home when he was homeless?

For the unversed, both Stever Harvey and Majorie Elaine had three failed marriages before they met again and rekindled their relationship. The comedian admitted making the mistake of marrying the wrong women previously. “I got married for the wrong reasons. I was tired of being alone. I have to own that. It was me, not her. But it was bad for a long time,” he said talking to People.

After his divorce, Steve Harvey reconnected with Marjorie in 2005 thanks to his bodyguard. “He told me, ‘Look, the only time I’ve ever seen you happy was when you were with that woman Marjorie. Now before you go and do something stupid and marry another woman, I’m calling her,'” he told.

Marjorie Harvey had also been married and divorced at that time. She echoed that same sentiment in the interview. “When Steve came back into my life, it was effortless,” she said. “I only wish he’d told me what was really going on with him when we were first dating. I told him, ‘I owned my house. Honey, you wouldn’t have been homeless.’ We could have saved so much time.”

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey’s enduring love story serves as an inspiration to many, emphasizing the importance of timing, second chances, and finding happiness in love later in life. Their marriage is a reminder that love knows no age, and when you find the right person, it can lead to a fulfilling and lasting partnership.

