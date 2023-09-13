Former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, widely known by his moniker “The Rock,” quickly transitioned into a successful career in Hollywood, becoming one of the most recognizable and highest-paid actors in the industry. While he has played many roles in the past, he was rumoured to play the titular character of Kratos in the upcoming live-action adaptation of God of War.

With the growing trend of elevating video game adaptations into serious cinematic and TV productions, there’s exciting news on the horizon: “God of War” is poised to make its debut as a live-action film. It’s safe to assume that this potential movie will embrace a captivating blend of action and drama, much like its gaming counterpart, “The Last of Us.”

As word spread about the project’s development, speculations quickly arose regarding Dwayne Johnson’s potential involvement in the role of Kratos. Given his previous acclaimed roles in films such as “The Scorpion King,” “Black Adam,” and the success of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” Johnson’s casting would undoubtedly align perfectly with the project’s ambitions.

Nevertheless, Cory Barlog, the director of the 2018 “God of War” game, has unequivocally dispelled these rumors and clarified that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not under consideration for the role. Barlog addressed the speculation directly on X (formerly Twitter) with a succinct response, “I have literally never heard anything about this.”

i have literally never heard anything about this. — the fake cory balrog (@corybarlog) June 26, 2023

For those who may not be familiar with the storyline, it all begins when the central character, Kratos, falls victim to a treacherous plot orchestrated by Ares, the Ancient Greek god of war, resulting in the tragic death of his own family. Consumed by an unrelenting thirst for vengeance, Kratos ultimately succeeds in vanquishing Ares and then ascends to Mount Olympus, where he assumes the mantle of the new god of war.

And that’s just the beginning, as there are a total of eight games in the series, offering an abundance of source material for the upcoming Amazon series to explore. Notably, the series will adapt the 2018 game, marking a departure from the Ancient Greek setting to embrace the Norse pantheon, providing fresh and exciting storytelling prospects.

Instead of characters like Ares, Zeus, and Artemis, the series is poised to introduce viewers to the Norse pantheon, including figures like Thor, Odin, and Loki. However, it’s crucial to note that the project remains in its early stages of development and is far from completion. Tentative release windows could potentially point to a main release in the year 2024, but as of now, no concrete details have been confirmed.

As for the role of Kratos, while Dwayne Johnson has been ruled out, the casting for this pivotal character remains uncertain, and there are currently no frontrunners in consideration at this time.

