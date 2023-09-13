Vanderpump Rules is one of the most scandalous reality shows on American Television which kept everyone glued recently, thanks to Scandoval. The series starred Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, and the three were involved in a cheating scandal led by Tom. The highly publicised Scandoval aired on Bravo TV.

Now, Raquel Leviss recently got a message from Tom Sandoval on her birthday wishing her peace and happiness. However, this message ended with a ‘Miss You Friend’, which irked Raquel as much as it irked the netizens.

The internet was quick to cast their fury on Tom Sandoval but it was Raquel Leviss who was quicker to react as she immediately blocked her former co-star with a GIF that said, “OK Bye!” Her queen move received a lot of love and appreciation on social media sites.

Raquel Leviss posted a reel on her Instagram where Tom Sandoval decided to drop a comment unapologetic about what transpired between the two in the past. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss U friend.” A reply read, “If you cared about her you wouldn’t have filmed her without consent. I hope she presses charges on you.” Another comment read, “Ew leave the girl alone. Like all the way alone!”

Raquel then did the unthinkable and blocked Tom Sandoval. Check out her Insta Story here.

A Twitter user wrote, “Raquel blocking Sandoval after he wished her a happy birthday is a mood lmfaoooo BOY BYEEEEE!” Another comment read, “Raquel Leviss posted that she just blocked Tom Sandoval! I know that’s right queen. Protect your peace.” A curious user commented, “Good for her, why wasn’t he already blocked?”

Another tweet read, “In all things @VanderpumpRules TBag sees Rachel moving on so he has to grab her attention real quick. He’s a typical self-absorbed narcissist. I think she has been punched around enough. His turn.”

In all things @VanderpumpRules TBag sees Rachel moving on so he has to grab her attention real quick. He’s a typical self absorbed narcissist. 🤡 I think she has been punched around enough. His turn. https://t.co/OrrQSKmn11 she did BLOCK TBag 🤫😂😂#Scandoval #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/0aUFDf3pO1 — Scarlett James (@ScarlettJamesCC) September 13, 2023

A fan wrote, “I cannot believe Tom Sandoval commented on Raquel’s Insta. F*cking predatory, and still trying to exert control over the situation #pumprules #vpr #scandoval”

I cannot believe Tom Sandoval commented on Raquel's Insta. Fucking predatory, and still trying to exert control over the situation #pumprules #vpr #scandoval pic.twitter.com/Z8celzBLRU — Alice Emilie (@makeupcanuck) September 12, 2023

For the unversed, Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, and everyone was shocked when this scandalous truth was disclosed. The reality show Vanderpump Rules unfolded this affair, leaving Ariana heartbroken, and the whole episode was termed Scandoval.

