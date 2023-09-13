Over the last several days, ‘Sansa Stark’ Sophie Turner and ‘Jonas Brothers’ singer Joe Jonas have been in the headlines owing to trouble in their married lives. After being married for four years – and dating for close to three years before tying the knot, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami, Florida. While Joe has been spotted several times since the news broke, Sophie has now been spotted for the first time.

Pictures of the ‘Dark Phoenix’ actress on the sets of ‘Joan’ – where she plays infamous British jewel thief Joan Hannington, have made their way online. However, these now-viral images have her fans worried. Scroll below to check the pics and know what her fans are concerned about.

In the viral images, Sophie Turner can be seen wearing heavy makeup and a short blond wig while dressed in grey spandex shorts and a black spaghetti strap camisole. Clicked on the sets of the upcoming ITVX series ‘Joan’ in Spain, the pictures see the ‘Game of Thrones’ alum taking a quick cigarette break while at the outdoor location.

The images also see Sophie Turner – who wore a pair of Adidas slides, with a large temporary tattoo in white ink on her back. These images of her blond hair, pulled-down figure and a cigarette between her fingers have worried her fans. Here’s what they have to say.

Commenting On Page Six’s Instagram post, one user wrote, “Dude the paparazzi have no chill like she going thru it and they just ther loving it smh.” Another added, “That’s the before picture of a future revenge body u just wait.”

One more added, “Cigarette is the sad thing,” while a fourth commented, “Wow, some of these comments about her body and saying she’s a bad mother are disgusting. Leave the woman alone.”

One netizen tweeted to X (formerly Twitter), “She looks soooo prettyyyy. I’m glad she’s not with that creep anymore and ditch that horrid dark red hair that made her look witchy and aged.” Another added, “Did she fall asleep on a pile of spaghetti?”

One more added, “And she looks like crap. Poor kid.” A fourth tweeted, “Give it 10 years and she’ll be as crazy as Britney Spears.” Some more comments on Instagram read, “خیلی بد شده انگار معتاد (It’s so bad, it’s like an addict)” and “بیریخته 😂چقدر (Used to it 😂 how much)”

Check out Sophie Turner’s picture from the sets of ‘Joan’ in Spain here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hollywoodlucky (@hollywoodlucky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

What are your thoughts seeing these images of Sophie Turner in Spain after news of her and Joe Jonas’ divorce made the headlines? Let us know in the comments.

