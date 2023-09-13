The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 was indeed a night to remember as many celebrities of the musical industry came together. The award night was a glamorous one, with many turning heads on the red carpet. But is it even an award ceremony without any controversies? Well, this one had a few and we are here to list them all. From Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake’s talked about conversation to the organisers missing to announce one category, here is everything from the award night.

The MTV VMAs 2023 took place at the Prudential Centre, Newark, New Jersey. The event was attended by many A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake’s conversation

A backstage video of Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion went viral on social media, with fans decoding that they had a spat. In the clip, Megan could be seen receiving help for her hair as she raised her index finger to talk to someone. The camera then panned to show that someone was actually Justin Timberlake, who even leaned in to say something. Megan also rolled her eyes as she turned. As the band NSYNC was seen crossing by, its member Joey Fatone also said something.

Netizens tried to decode the clip and ended up claiming that Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion were having an argument at MTV VMAs backstage. Moreover, the viral video had no sound. As per a source of Variety, the two singers rather had a cute interaction as Timberlake told Stallion it was nice to meet her, and the latter mentioned they have got to have a proper meet.

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/aqIfIjssxl — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

Doja Cat’s spider web NSFW outfit

Doja Cat arrived wearing a sheer white spider web dress. She flashed her n*pples through the transparent dress and wore a n*de panty to hide her private parts. The look turned many heads as it was indeed a bold choice for the award ceremony.

Stage Mishap

As Olivia Rodrigo came up for her performance in the jam-packed centre, things did not happen in her favour. During one of her songs, sparks, smoke and even a cloth fell from the ceiling. As the Driver’s Licence star continued with her performance, some trees of the sets started falling and she was soon safely taken off stage by a crew member.

Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown’s nomination goes viral

Selena Gomez seemingly sneered when Chris Brown was nominated for one of the categories. The controversial reaction soon went viral on Twitter and the Single Soon crooner’s fans defended her. She was also slammed for allegedly throwing shade on Olivia Rodrigo right after the sets mishap.

Selena Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown is SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/bJyjZwmzZ9 — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) September 13, 2023

No Artist Of The Year announcement

Artist of the Year is probably the most awaited category of any music award and the MTV VMAs organisers missed to announce one this year. Doja Cat, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Shakira and Karol G were nominated for the category and everyone was left confused when the night ended with no such announcement. Later the award show’s website revealed Taylor Swift won.

Former NSYNC members came together but only to present an award

Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone, the former NSYNC members, came together on stage to present an award that Taylor Swift had won. While everyone hoped the group was there to announce they had reunited after over a decade with a performance, nothing happened.

