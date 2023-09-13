Jason Momoa’s DC hero is all set to return to the big screen for the much-anticipated Aquaman sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Two days back, the teaser released showing the world of Aquaman being torn down to shreds as the evil takeover. The video asset is full of action and displays a top-notch work on the VFX. For the unversed, the sequel will see Arthur Curry as he deals with his new role as the King of Atlantis, which includes facing a familiar foe; Black Mantha.

Ever since the teaser was shared on social media, fans have been criticising the video and some of them are even unhappy with the presence of Amber Heard. The fans also felt that the studio is essentially abandoning the film as no marketing hype has been created till now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director James Wan had taken to his social media handle to share about the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser trailer. He wrote, “FINALLY! Trailer is arriving. This Thursday. AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM – Only in theatres December 20.” In the comments section, a fan asked, “Lol is this a f*cking trailer for a trailer?”, eventually prompting the director to support the criticism and respond to the comment by saying, “Haha. I know, it’s hilarious.” However, some of the fans are still surprised to see him point out the ridiculousness of his movie getting a trailer teaser.

Have a look:

He's so done with this shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/EGOIN4ltGb — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 11, 2023

Following this, fans also shared their reactions on the same. One fan wrote, “He’s so done with this shit,” while another said, “Sacrificing James wan for James Gunn is a massive downgrade”. A third comment read, “That’s why I’m not watching the movie because you can tell he’s over it because WB messed up his movie.”

Fans also empathised with the director as he had a hard time in making the film with constant interference by Warner Bros. Discovery and abysmal results at test screenings, leading to an extremely tortuous post-production process. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release on December 20.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez’s Unappealing Expressions During Chris Brown’s VMA Nomination Caught On Camera To Stir Huge Controversy, Fans Defend “She’s There For Vibes & Be Real AF”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News