Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are definitely the girls we would like to sit with any day, but the question of the hour is why were they not sitting with each other at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Both Selena and Taylor arrived at the VMAs in their high spirits, looking pretty and being all chirpy. From Swift’s cute little dance to Gomez’s loud cheers, the BFF duo made their presence felt at the musical night. However, both the pop-titans sitting separately have netizens asking too many questions.

Selena Gomez was arguably the best dressed at the VMAs this year looking red hot in a beaded dress with a plunging neckline that put her envious curves on display. Taylor, on the other end, made a sophisticated appearance in a black dress with a thigh-high slit, with many wondering if the ‘Lover’ hitmaker is back in her Reputation Era.

Both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez had a big night at the VMAs with the former creating history with nine wins and the latter taking home the moon man for Calm Down with Rema in the ‘Best Afrobeats Awards’ category. However, Taylena’s fans were appalled to see them sitting separately at the award night; while Taylor was seated with Ice Spice, Selena was sitting right next to Rema. Disappointed fans reacted to a video of Taylor hugging her team and Sabrina Carpenter, asking why is she not with Selena.

“Why isn’t she sitting with Selena,” asked one fan, while another said, “She should be sitting with Selena.”

Nevertheless, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez made up for it and came together for a photo op that reminded fans of their 2013 VMA photos together when they were seen sitting next to each other. Fans also added it could have been a full circle moment if they sat next to each other. But what’s admirable is both were each other’s biggest cheerleaders and Taylor was right there, front row when Selena and Rema won Best Afrobeats Video for their collaboration Calm Down. Taylor was also seen ecstatically cheering for her bestie when she was invited for her solo speech, debunking all the rumours of a potential fallout.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends since 2008 when they were both dating Jonas Brothers members – Selena was with Nick Jonas, while Taylor was dating Joe Jonas. In one of the interviews, Selena said that her friendship with Taylor was the only best thing she got out of that relationship. Ever since then, both Taylor and Selena have spoken highly of each other and have also been seen together on numerous occasions.

