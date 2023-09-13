Taylor Swift is currently living the time of her life. With her legendary Eras Tour, the singer is earning a whopping amount and making hundreds of thousands of people groove to her tracks. Well, she is also keeping up with her love life and seemingly exploring a bit. After her breakup with Joe Alwyn, the singer reportedly went out with Matty Healy for a while. Amid several romance rumours, Tay is now reportedly secretly hanging out with football star Travis Kelce.

Tay was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for almost six years before they broke it off earlier this year. While the real reason behind the breakup has not been revealed yet, the two have certainly moved on.

Soon after her breakup with Joe Alwyn made headlines, Taylor Swift was linked with Matty Healy. She received a lot of backlash due to the rumours, and the romance did not last long. Now, in a turn of events, a new report claims that the Love Story singer is secretly seeing Travis Kelce. A source told The Messenger, “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out.”

The insider added that Taylor Swift saw the two-time Super Bowl champion when she was in NYC a few weeks ago. Well, Travis Kelce has been admiring the Lover singer for a long time now and has even admitted to being a big fan. The linkup reports have come up after the football star tried to slip his phone number by adding beads with digits in a homemade bracelet during one of Tay’s Kansas City shows as a part of her Eras Tour, but was not successful.

Talking about his attempt to approach Taylor Swift, Kelce, during an episode of the New Heights podcast, said, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Well, we cannot wait for Taylor Swift to address these reports.

