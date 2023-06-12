While Hollywood continues to churn out fiery updates about the professional and personal spaces of celebrities, none right now can be compared to the drama that is unfolding around Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s much-spoken-about reported breakup. The two have been in the news all throughout the past couple of weeks, as the Love Story singer has been on her Eras Tour, and Healy has been in the news for their link-up. However, their short-lived romance came to an end, and the effects of it are now seen in their respective concerts.

Not long ago, the reports started flooding in that Swift had found the man of her dreams in Matty Healy, as the two started making some very obvious moves that made the world believe in the reports more. But soon after, recently, we heard that the two have parted ways and are no longer romantically involved with each other.

Now if the reports are to go by, both are moving on and coping with the storm in their lives in their own way, but both had a very vulnerable moment on the stage this week. While Taylor Swift was seen shedding a tear, Matty Healy painted a giant a** SORRY on a stage at a concert and did not feel necessary to reveal to the audience what it meant. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per two separate reports on Hollywood Life, Taylor, who is right now on her Eras Tour, on the second day in Detroit, MI, was singing Breathe from her second album as one of the two special songs of the night. Sited at the piano, the singer, post she finished singing the lovely track, was seen wiping a tear while smiling at the audience. Now there is no confirmation on whether it has anything to do with her reported breakup, but it was noticed by everyone.

At the same time, in Dublin, Ireland, Taylor Swift’s ex boyfriend Matty Healy was filling the opening spot for his band The 1975 after Caroline Polachek fell ill at the last moment. On the stage, Healy decided to walk towards a white background and paint a huge SORRY with spray paint while his bandmate Jamie Squire sang a cover of Leon Russell‘s ‘A Song For You’ in the background. He moved a bit back and observed what he wrote, only to go back at it and add a question mark.

Even for this, no one has a confirmation whether it had anything to do with Taylor Swift, but many people think it is him apologising to her. Check both the videos below.

is matty healy sorry to taylor swift🤨 pic.twitter.com/QwZc64UhTa — muhammad :) (@muhammadjanjua_) June 7, 2023

