Taylor Swift has been far from lucky this year when it comes to love. The singer broke up with long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn and moved on with The 1975 band member Matty Healy. Rumours suggest she’s also ended that relationship as it was always casual. Latest reports claim she’s been spotted with Diljit Dosanjh in Vancouver. Scroll below as the Punjabi legend reacts to the news.

Diljit is no less than a global icon. He is the first celebrity to have ever performed at Coachella Film Festival. He enjoys a worldwide fan following with hit tracks such as Peaches, Lemonade, and Lover. Just not that, Dosanjh has also proved his acting chops with films like Good Newwz, Honsla Rakh, Jogi, amongst others.

Many wouldn’t know but Diljit Dosanjh is married and is reportedly even blessed with a son. He keeps his private life away from the cameras and not much is known about his wife, apart from her name – Sandeep Kaur. The singer is often seen going gaga over Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and latest reports suggest he was hanging out with Taylor Swift.

A report by Twitter handle ‘Breaking News British Columbia’ had tweeted, “#BREAKING 🚨: Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being “touch touch”.”

To this, Diljit Dosanjh reacted, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa”

Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa 😎 https://t.co/iqdod3tS4a — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) June 7, 2023

Wasn’t that hilarious?

On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Jodi opposite Nimrat Khaira. She will be next seen in Chamkila and The Crew.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has been busy with the ERAs tour.

